Sunny, dry conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will see sunshine and dry conditions this weekend, with temperatures around normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to hit 85 degrees and Sunday’s high is forecast at 86.

Light winds are expected through Monday. On Sunday, northwest winds at 10-15 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 25-30 mph in some parts of the valley.

High temperatures should remain in the upper 80s for the next few days and are expected to hit 90 Tuesday.

“There will not be too much change until about Wednesday,” meteorologist John Adair said.

Temperatures are expected to cool down by about 10 degrees for the second half of next week, he said.

