Sunny, dry weather in store for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Showers expected to taper off Friday, giving way to clear skies and highs near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A student at St. Viator Elementary School walks to school during rainstorm on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rain drops on a car windshield are seen in traffic jam during rainstorm on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service is predicting a sunny and dry weekend as a storm system that brought showers in the Las Vegas Valley moves on.

Rain will taper off late Friday morning as cloud cover over the valley gradually decreases, the weather service said. Friday’s high temperature is forecast at 59 degrees.

“Just a few spotty showers early this morning,” said meteorologist John Adair. “The storm system responsible for it all is slowly moving across Arizona, so we’re on the back side of it and clearing behind it.”

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs of 60 degrees on both days, followed by partly cloudy skies and highs of 62 and 61, respectively, on Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows Friday through Tuesday will hover in the lower 40s.

