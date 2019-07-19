96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Sunny, dry weekend with rain possible next week in Las Vegas Valley

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2019 - 9:56 pm

The Las Vegas Valley may see its first monsoonal rains as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions over the weekend should remain sunny and dry, but clouds and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Clark County by Monday, weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

After Friday’s high of 103 degrees, temperatures are expected to reach 105 and 108 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Highs will then drop slightly to 107 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday and 103 on Wednesday, Boothe said.

Winds will subside compared with what the valley saw this week, he said.

“We’ll primarily start to see the more muggy desert conditions (next) week,” Boothe said.

Boothe said the likelihood of isolated thunderstorms will increase throughout the week, as Monday afternoon starts out at a 10 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.

“Deeper moisture and chances for rain over the valley will be up to 20 percent Tuesday or Wednesday. As we near that I wouldn’t be surprised to see those values increase,” Boothe said.

Humidity levels also will increase through the beginning of the week, peaking on Wednesday when the humidity will reach at least 20 percent, Boothe said.

Overnight lows through that period are expected to stay in the high 70s to mid 80s, he said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A roofer works on a new home under construction Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Houston. A heat wav ...
Heat wave covering much of US prompts Chicago housing checks
By Corey Williams The Associated Press

Public housing officials in Chicago were planning wellbeing checks on residents as the heat and humidity are expected to mount to dangerous levels over a substantial portion of the U.S.

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from sun as they walk along Las Vegas Boulevar ...
Hot, windy days in Las Vegas Valley before chance of rain
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Hot and windy conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through Sunday before chances of thunderstorms enter the forecast, the National Weather Service says.

Sunset is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas ...
Windy afternoons continuing in Las Vegas Valley
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Windy conditions will continue through Friday, and storms could darken the Las Vegas Valley as early as Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun rises over the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (B ...
Las Vegas reaches 111 degrees, the hottest day of 2019
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

It was back to a normal hot Las Vegas summer in the valley after Friday’s surprise rain, with temperatures peaking at 111 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.