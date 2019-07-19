Sunny, dry weekend with rain possible next week in Las Vegas Valley

After a sunny and dry weekend,clouds and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Clark County by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley may see its first monsoonal rains as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions over the weekend should remain sunny and dry, but clouds and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Clark County by Monday, weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

After Friday’s high of 103 degrees, temperatures are expected to reach 105 and 108 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Highs will then drop slightly to 107 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday and 103 on Wednesday, Boothe said.

Winds will subside compared with what the valley saw this week, he said.

“We’ll primarily start to see the more muggy desert conditions (next) week,” Boothe said.

Boothe said the likelihood of isolated thunderstorms will increase throughout the week, as Monday afternoon starts out at a 10 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.

“Deeper moisture and chances for rain over the valley will be up to 20 percent Tuesday or Wednesday. As we near that I wouldn’t be surprised to see those values increase,” Boothe said.

Humidity levels also will increase through the beginning of the week, peaking on Wednesday when the humidity will reach at least 20 percent, Boothe said.

Overnight lows through that period are expected to stay in the high 70s to mid 80s, he said.

