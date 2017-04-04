Sunny for most of the week in Las Vegas Valley

Skies should be sunny through the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley with be dry and sunny until another chance for precipitation over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs near 73 and 78 degrees, respectively, according to meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Thursday warms up slightly with sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees, Morgan said. The valley will cool slightly as a storm moves in and winds start to pick up.

Saturday’s forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain with a high of 76 degrees. Winds could be between 35 and 45 mph, according to the weather service.

Sunday should be dry with partly cloudy skies and a high near 71 degrees.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.