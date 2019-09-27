Sunny Friday, windy Saturday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

It will be a windy Saturday in much of Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The National Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley and Spring Mountains. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bring your outdoor items inside or secure them. When driving, keep both hands on the wheel.

As a storm system moves into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, winds will build in advance of an extremely windy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued for 8 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday. The Clark County department of air quality on Friday also issued a dust advisory for Saturday afternoon and evening, warning that airborne dust can aggravate respiratory diseases.

Wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds speeds could reach 60 mph in the Spring Mountains.

Friday will be a precursor to Saturday’s conditions with steady 5 to 15 mph winds and some gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The high should reach 90 degrees, while the overnight low should drop to 70.

Saturday’s high will be near 86, and Sunday’s high should be 75 with calmer winds conditions.