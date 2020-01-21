49°F
Sunny, gradually warmer days forecast all week for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 3:49 am
 

After some overnight Monday sprinkles on the far west side, a gradual warming trend begins Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunny skies and a high near 62 with light winds is forecast by the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be about 41.

Wednesday’s high should be 62 with sunny skies and light winds. An overnight low of 43 is forecast.

Thursday’s high should climb to 66 with sunny skies.

Friday will see a high near 67 with Saturday and Sunday topping out about 68. Both days will be mostly sunny.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

