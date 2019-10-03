55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Sunny, mild and dry conditions continue in Las Vegas all week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 3:46 am
 

It’s almost impossible to find a nicer weather forecast.

Sunny skies, mild winds and high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the next week.

Thursday will see highs from 87 to 89 with winds up to 20 mph in the afternoon. The normal high is 87 for early October.

“It will be a little breezy, but nothing major,” said meteorologist Ashley Wolf with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “The winds die down away when the sun sets.

The overnight lows will range from 57 to 62 with southwest winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Friday’s high is forecast to be about 89 with winds again at 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will see more of the same with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows around 60.

High temperatures may creep into the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Mount Charleston will see highs in the upper 60s while Red Rock’s high temps will be in the low 80s.

As for rain, none is in the 10-day forecast.

Since Jan. 1, rainfall has totaled 4.88 inches at McCarran International Airport, well ahead of the normal 3.07 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
