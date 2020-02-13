Sunny, mild conditions dominate Las Vegas weather

A dip of about 10 degrees with elevated winds as a cold front arrives late Sunday is the only blip on a sunny and mill weather forecast for the Las Vegas Valley in the coming week.

Sunny skies, light winds and a high of 64 is predicted for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunny skies and light winds with a high near 64 is forecast for Thursday with similar conditions and a high near 66 on Friday, 69 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday.

The overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

“The main impact from the cold front due Sunday evening will be a drop of temperatures of about 10 degrees,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “There may be some precipitation from it, but that will be way up north and not near Las Vegas.”

Monday’s forecast high is 63 with an overnight low of 38.

Seasonable temperatures will resume after the front goes through.

