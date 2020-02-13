39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, mild conditions dominate Las Vegas weather

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2020 - 4:21 am
 
Updated February 13, 2020 - 4:24 am

A dip of about 10 degrees with some elevated winds as a cold front arrives late Sunday is the only blip on the weather radar for the Las Vegas Valley in the coming week..

Sunny skies and light winds with a high near 64 is forecast for Thursday with similar conditions and a high near 66 on Friday, 69 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday.

The overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

“The main impact from the cold front due Sunday evening will be a drop of temperatures of about 10 degrees,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “There may be some precipitation from it, but that will be way up north and not near Las Vegas.”

Monday’s forecast high is 63 with an overnight low of 38.

Seasonable temperatures will resume after the front goes through.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Kirkwood Mountain (Kirkwood Mountain Resort Facebook)
Record 209 mph gust recorded in Sierra Nevada likely an error
The Associated Press

A gust of 209 mph recorded atop a California peak over the weekend was likely not a new state wind record but a mistake resulting from a faulty sensor, meteorologists said Monday.