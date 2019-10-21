Sunny, mild weather expected in Las Vegas Valley early this week

Sunny skies, mild winds and seasonable temperatures are expected to prevail in the Las Vegas Valley early this week in advance of a slight cooling trend.

Monday should see highs from 80 to 82 degrees and northeast winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Overnight lows will range from 52 to 57.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be from 79 to 86 with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler with high in the mid-70s.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

