65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Sunny, mild weather expected this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2019 - 8:38 am
 

Sunny, mild weather is forecast for this weekend and temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 70s by next week.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 73, while Sunday’s high is forecast at 76.

Chris Outler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the next week will bring “pretty quiet weather.”

“It will be warming up a bit from what it has been,” Outler said, with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

Light winds are expected throughout the week and nighttime lows will hover from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Two women bundled up against cold weather walk their dogs at Vivaldi Park near Henderson Execut ...
How to prepare for freezing temperatures in Las Vegas
RJ

With low temperatures forecast to be near freezing or in the upper 20s this week, Las Vegas and Clark County officials are offering advice to residents to help them deal with the early onset of cold weather.