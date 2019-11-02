Sunny, mild weather expected this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley

Sunny conditions are expected, with high temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. Highs are forecast in the mid 70s for next week.

Sunny, mild weather is forecast for this weekend and temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 70s by next week.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 73, while Sunday’s high is forecast at 76.

Chris Outler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the next week will bring “pretty quiet weather.”

“It will be warming up a bit from what it has been,” Outler said, with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

Light winds are expected throughout the week and nighttime lows will hover from the upper 40s to low 50s.

