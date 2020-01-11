Sunny skies and light wind expected for cool Las Vegas weekend

“For the most part, we’re looking at temperatures slightly below normal pretty much through Monday,” said John Salmen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies and light winds are in the forecast this weekend for the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunny skies and light winds are in the forecast this weekend for the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 54, while the high on Sunday could reach 55.

Tuesday’s high temperature — forecast at 58 degrees — will be back around normal for this time of year, Salmen said.

Light winds are expected this weekend. By Tuesday, it’s possible wind speeds could pick up to 10 t0 20 mph, Salmen said.

There’s a potential for stronger winds Thursday — around 20 to 30 mph — and there’s a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the forecast, Salmen said, but that could increase.

