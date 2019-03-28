Sunny skies and warm temps expected in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley will have warm temperatures with some wind on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley should see warm temperatures and clear skies through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday had a high of 74 degrees, which is the average temperature for the time of year, the weather service said.

The forecast through Sunday calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures, meteorologist John Salmen said. Friday’s high will be 72, followed by 73 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

The valley will warm up even more on Monday with a high of 80, but the skies also will be partly cloudy, Salmen said. Tuesday also should be partly cloudy with a high of 81.

Overnight lows through Monday will be in the 50s, the weather service said.

