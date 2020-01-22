Sunny skies expected to bring first 70-degree day of year on Sunday

The first 70-degree day of 2020 has entered the National Weather Service forecast for this weekend.

A view of the Strip from Exploration Peak Park. Sunny skies are expected all week with the high temperature forecast to reach 70 degrees by Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The first 70-degree day of the year has entered the National Weather Service forecast for this weekend.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be about 63 with sunny skies and light winds. The overnight low will be in the low 40s.

The high Thursday should climb to about 66 with winds up to 5 mph and sunny skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a projected high of 67. Winds will be light.

Saturday’s high is expected to be near 68 with a 70 forecast for Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

