Sunny skies forecast to replace clouds on Christmas Eve

Snow accumulates at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, near Las Vegas. Snow flurries are possible in the SUmmerlin area early this week with 5 to 10 inches forecast for Spring Mountains elevations above 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The Las Vegas Valley is expected to receive light rain on Monday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Anybody want to see some snow flurries on Christmas Day?

There is a chance snow could fall in the Summerlin and Anthem areas on Christmas Day as part of the latest winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

“There’s a chance of that,” meteorologist John Adair said.

In the mountains, residents of Lee and Kyle canyons can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow above 5,000 feet starting Monday afternoon.

Snowflakes began falling around 10 a.m., and as of 6 p.m. Monday, Mount Charleston had between 3 and 5 inches of snow above 7,000 feet. The Las Vegas Valley had accumulated 0.14 of an inch of rain, which was expected to continue until at least 7 p.m., meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

A winter weather advisory began at 2 p.m. Monday for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range and extends until 10 p.m.

“The brunt of the precipitation will fall from this afternoon through tomorrow morning in the mountains,” Adair said Monday morning.

Monday’s high reached 54 degrees with winds of 5 to 7 mph. The overnight low is forecast to be 43 with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Tuesday calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m. Skies will start cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm winds up to 5 mph are expected.

Christmas Day calls for a 20 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. and possible snow in Anthem, Summerlin and Madeira Canyon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if somebody actually posted on social media it was snowing on Christmas Day but it’s not going to amount to really anything,” Pierce said.

