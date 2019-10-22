Sunny skies, gusty winds forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Several sunny and windy days are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas Valley could reach 40 mph later this week, according to a National Weather Service forecast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wind gusts early Tuesday could reach 25 mph. The high temperatures will range from 79 to 84.

Winds should calm in the afternoon and evening to about 10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs from 81 to 86 while winds will be 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will be a bit below normal in the later part of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts Thursday may reach 40 mph.

