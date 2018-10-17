Sunny skies in Las Vegas before possible weekend storms

It will be sunny in Las Vegas until the weekend, when there’s a chance the valley will be visited by showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies until the weekend when there's a chance of storms. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The valley’s five-day weather forecast calls for high temperatures of 74 on Wednesday; 76 on Thursday; 80 on Friday; 78 on Saturday; and 77 on Sunday.

Cloud cover will move in and winds will pick up Friday as the storm system moves in, with gusts between 20 to 25 mph, the weather service said. Isolated winds up to 15 mph are likely to stick around through at least Sunday.

Saturday afternoon and evening should see a 20 percent chance for showers, which will continue “pretty much all day Sunday” with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

