Sunny skies, light wind over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is starting President’s Day weekend with sunny skies and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather greets people as they stand in line to take a photo with the iconic Las Vegas sign on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Saturday’s forecast has a high of 67, with mostly-sunny Sunday temperatures dipping into a low of 46 and a high of 71. Southwest winds on Sunday are expected to run 20 to 30 mph with gusts traveling as fast as 40 to 45 mph, the weather service said. On the west side of the valley, near the spring mountains, wind gusts as fast as 60 mph are possible.

Going into Monday, partly cloudy skies will yield a low of 45 and high of only 50. North winds will still be prevalent up to 15 to 25 mph, the weather service said.

