Sunny skies, light winds moving in to Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegans may see some wind and a bit of moisture Monday morning, but sunny skies and light winds are coming, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegans may see a few leftover showers before a system of moisture moves out of the valley Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A slight chance of rain overnight Sunday may linger into Monday morning, where winds could gust up to 25 mph. But after that, winds should be light and the skies should be sunny this week, the weather service said. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for late Thursday into early Friday.

The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 76 degrees on Monday, 78 degrees on Tuesday, 81 degrees on Wednesday, and 79 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Low temperatures overnight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through Thursday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Kingman, Arizona, tied a daily record Sunday for the lowest high temperature. Originally set in 1925, Sunday’s high tied that day’s record of 60 degrees, the weather service said.

