Sunny skies, mid-70s prevail in Las Vegas into weekend

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-70s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley until the weekend.

The forecast high for Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, is a high of 73 degrees with sunny skies and light winds. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The high Wednesday should reach 73 with winds around 6 mph in the afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The overnight low will be around 50 with calm winds.

On Thursday, the high should reach 76 while the projection for Friday is 78.

Some gusting winds are expected on Saturday.

“There will be some gusts up to 20 or 30 mph, mostly in the afternoon, said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Early next week there is a chance of showers as a deep low front develops off the Pacific coast and dips toward Las Vegas.

“The timing is not too exact because it is a week away, but we’re calling for a 10 percent chance of showers on Monday and rising to 20 or 30 percent Tuesday.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.