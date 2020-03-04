50°F
Sunny skies, mid-70s prevail in Las Vegas into weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 5:17 am
 

Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and light winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley at least until Saturday.

The high Wednesday should reach 73 with winds around 6 mph in the afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The overnight low will be around 50 with calm winds.

On Thursday, the high should reach 76 while the projection for Friday is 78.

Some gusting winds are expected on Saturday.

“There will be some gusts up to 20 or 30 mph, mostly in the afternoon, said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Early next week there is a chance of showers as a deep low front develops off the Pacific coast and dips toward Las Vegas.

“The timing is not too exact because it is a week away, but we’re calling for a 10 percent chance of showers on Monday and rising to 20 or 30 percent Tuesday.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

