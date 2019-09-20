Sunny skies, mild winds dominate Las Vegas weekend forecast

Sunny skies and moderate winds dominate the weekend forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Valley weekend weather forecast calls for sunny skies and mild winds through Monday morning before a 20 percent chance of some rain. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunny skies and moderate winds prevail all weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s high should be about 85 with a north wind from 7 to 13 mph with possible gusts to 20 mph, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Friday night should be clear with a low of about 64 and winds from 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high climbing to 88. Winds will be light and variable at about 6 mph.

Sunday’s forecast high is 91 degrees with an overnight low of 69.

Monday’s forecast calls for a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high around 88.

Area 51 events

As for the Area 51 festivals going on north of Las Vegas, winds should not cause a major problem early this weekend.

Friday’s forecast high for Hiko is 75 with northerly winds from 8 to 15 mph. Saturday will see a high of around 80 with winds from 5 to 8 mph.

In Rachel, the Saturday high will be near 69 with northerly winds from 7 to 9 mph. The overnight low will dip to 34. Saturday’s forecast calls for a high near 74 with winds from 3 to 5 mph and an overnight low of 37.