Sunny start to the week for Las Vegas, but monsoon season coming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2019 - 7:41 am
 

Monsoon season is rolling into the Las Vegas Valley, bringing with it a slight chance of thunderstorms in the forecast next week.

Sunday will remain hot and sunny with a high of about 108 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Sunny skies will stick around on Monday with another high near 108.

Clouds will start forming over the valley on Monday night, and winds will start to pick up on Tuesday when the high will drop to around 105, the weather service said.

The chance for thunderstorms will start Tuesday night, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation that will last through Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high will fall to 103, and rainclouds should clear out overnight. Highs will rise again starting with 105 forecast for Thursday, 107 on Friday and temperatures near 109 over the weekend, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
