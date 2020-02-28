Sunny start, windy finish for Las Vegas weekend

The weekend in Las Vegas will start out nearly perfect, but will have a definite and windy downturn as it progresses.

Sunny skies and above-average temperatures are forecast for the last weekend in February, but Leap Day on Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020, could bring winds gusting to 40 mph and a 30 percent of showers, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 71 and winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 76 before winds increase in the afternoon to 20 or 30 mph.

“The biggest issue is going to be the wind,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “We will have gusts starting Saturday afternoon and gusting up to 40 mph overnight and then peaking out on Sunday.”

Sunday will be mostly sunny with breezy conditions and a high near 64.

A 30 percent chance of showers will develop Sunday night.

“The front will definitely come through Las Vegas, but the question is will we get some rain,” Morgan said. “Right now the odds favor a lot of clouds and some sprinkles, but no significant rain.”

As the front passes through, chilly conditions will prevail Monday with a forecast high of 61.

Tuesday will warm back up to normal with a high of 68.

