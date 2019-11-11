Sunny, warm conditions forecast all week for Las Vegas

Temperatures about 10 degrees above normal will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny for the middle of November. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Above-normal temperatures will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley, especially nice on Monday for a Veterans Day parade downtown or for enjoying a free day at Red Rock National Recreation Area.

Monday’s high will reach up to 80 degrees with sunny skies and winds of 10 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Early Tuesday lows will dip to 46 to 51 degrees.

Tuesday’s highs will top out at about 76 degrees.

Normal highs for mid-November are in the upper 60s.

Conditions will remain the same for the work week with highs in the mid-70s and lows around 50.

South of the valley, windy conditions have prompted a wind advisory and a fire warning from the National Weather Service.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will create hazardous conditions for small watercraft.

A red flag warning is in place for the Colorado River Valley until sunset Monday.

Low humidity and north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are creating critical fire conditions. No outdoor burning is advised.

