Sunny weather in Las Vegas Valley to give way to clouds

Clouds are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley by Tuesday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunny skies are expected through Monday but beginning Tuesday, cloudy skies are predicted, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf. The high temperature on Monday is predicted to be 53 degrees, with a low of 38. Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 55 and a low of 41.

Wednesday should also be mostly cloudy, with a high of 55 and a low of 44.

Wolf said the valley may start to see rain on Thursday morning, but it is more likely the storm will arrive in the afternoon, when there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation.

The storm is expected to clear out by Friday morning, leaving sunny skies in its wake. Friday’s high is expected to reach 59, with a low of 42.

