Sunny week ahead in Las Vegas

Taylor Bools, 4, cools himself as he plays at Sunset Park on Thursday, June 9, 2016, during a hot day. The Las Vegas Valley will continue to be warm and sunny this week, reaching triple digits Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to be warm and sunny this week, reaching triple-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast high is 95 degrees, with Memorial Day reaching 99 degrees, according to meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

Tuesday will break triple-digit temperatures with a high of 101, with calm 5 to 7 mile per hour winds.

Winds will be slightly stronger Wednesday, and the high will be 97 degrees, Czyzyk said.

Winds will stop by Thursday, and the rest of the week will remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

