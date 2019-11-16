Sunny weekend, but rain in the forecast starting Wednesday

As for the amount of rain expected, “there’s still an awful lot of uncertainty,” said Clay Morgan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Sunshine is expected this weekend, but rain is in the forecast for Wednesday — and might even begin Tuesday night.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 80 degrees, while Sunday’s high is forecast at 76.

There’s a 10 percent chance of rain Tuesday night — mainly, after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, the high temperature is expected to drop to 63 degrees. And rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologists are watching two storm systems. If both come together, an inch of rain for the Las Vegas Valley — and up to a foot of snow in some mountain locations — could be possible, he said.

