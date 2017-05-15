ad-fullscreen
Weather

Sunny with cool temps this week in Las Vegas Valley

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2017 - 8:06 am
 

Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be below normal in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 76 degrees, which is 13 degrees below normal, according to meteorologist Jim Harrison. Wind from the southwest will be between 10 and 20 mph.

There is no rain in the forecast for the valley, but Mount Charleston has a slight chance for showers Monday, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will have a high near 78 degrees with southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph, Harrison said.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will have winds about 10 mph and high temperatures of 78, 79 and 81 degrees, respectively.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
