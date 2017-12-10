Sunshine and mild temps expected in Las Vegas Valley this week

Expect sunny days and clear skies in the Las Vegas Valley through midweek, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

A lone palm tree stands tall in downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Winds should be mild through Wednesday as well, reports meteorologist Jim Harrison.

The forecast high through Wednesday is 65 degrees, Harrison said.

The forecast low both Monday and Tuesday is 42 degrees. On Wednesday it is 44 degrees.

The normal high for this period is 56 to 57 degrees, the weather service said.

