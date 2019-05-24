62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Sunshine, cool temps forecast for Las Vegas holiday weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2019 - 5:59 am
 
Updated May 24, 2019 - 6:49 am

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 76 degrees with decreasing cloud coverage throughout the day, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

A lot of sunshine is expected for Saturday, Boothe said, with a high of 83 degrees. Winds will pick up Saturday, with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, he said.

Winds will grow stronger Sunday, with gusts around 30 to 40 mph. The valley has a 30 percent chance for rain Sunday with a high of 77 degrees, according to the weather service.

By Monday morning, rain chances will decrease. A high of 73 degrees is projected.

“It won’t be pool weather, that’s for sure,” Boothe said.

Tuesday will be calmer with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82, Boothe said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST