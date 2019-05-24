Sunshine, cool temps forecast for Las Vegas holiday weekend

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies for much of the holiday weekend. Winds will increase through Sunday. There is a 30 percent risk of rain Sunday.

A view of the Strip from Exploration Peak Park. Sunshine is forecast for Friday and Saturday, but wind gusts could reach 40 mph by Sunday, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 76 degrees with decreasing cloud coverage throughout the day, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

A lot of sunshine is expected for Saturday, Boothe said, with a high of 83 degrees. Winds will pick up Saturday, with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, he said.

Abnormally strong area of low pressure persisting across the region will make for a cool and unsettled Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. If camping above 7000 feet be prepared for snow accumulations of a few inches. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/BCpbpw7wON — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 24, 2019

Winds will grow stronger Sunday, with gusts around 30 to 40 mph. The valley has a 30 percent chance for rain Sunday with a high of 77 degrees, according to the weather service.

By Monday morning, rain chances will decrease. A high of 73 degrees is projected.

“It won’t be pool weather, that’s for sure,” Boothe said.

Tuesday will be calmer with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82, Boothe said.