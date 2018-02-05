Sunshine to drench Las Vegas with near-record temperatures

Monday’s forecast high is a near-record of 77 degrees, and highs should remain in the 70s until the weekend except for Wednesday, when it is expected to dip to 69.

Las Vegas weather will continue to be unseasonably warm with temperature reaching into the high 70s on Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas’ unseasonably warm and sunny weather will continue through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is a near-record 77 degrees, with light winds and mostly clear skies, the weather service said. Tuesday will cool down slightly with a forecast high of 74 and 5-10 mph winds that will diminish to light breezes overnight.

Average highs for this time of year are usually in the low 60s.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to be nearer to normal at 69, but the high will rebound to 75 degrees on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Temperatures are likely to start to decline over the weekend.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.