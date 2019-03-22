Sunshine, warm temps sure signs spring has sprung in Las Vegas

Weekend highs in the 70s will make perfect weather for Dargo to enjoy Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 68 degrees with clear skies and dry conditions, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Similar conditions are forecast throughout the weekend into early next week, Boothe said.

Highs of 71 and 72 and clear skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The valley will experience breezy winds on Saturday, with gusts up to 30 mph, Boothe said. By Sunday, winds should die down, he added.

Monday has a forecast high of 77. Tuesday’s temperature should reach 80, Boothe said. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring increasing cloud coverage as a weather system is approaching, he said.

Winds will pick up again Wednesday, with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph. The high should hit 74, Boothe said.