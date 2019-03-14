Temperature to reach 70 this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A warm and sunny weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley with highs reaching into the 70s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A warm and sunny weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Thursday’s high should reach 61 degrees, according to meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service. Morgan said the high Friday will be 65, and temperatures will reach into the 70s over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will each see sunny skies with highs of 70 and 74, respectively.

Come Monday, the valley can expect a high of 76, which would be the warmest day this year, Morgan said.

The warmest days the valley has seen thus far were both Feb. 28 and March 1, both with highs of 74, Morgan said.

By Tuesday, the valley is expected to warm up to 78 degrees.

No rain or wind is expected over the weekend into early next week, Morgan said.