Temperature to reach 80 on Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

A man, who declined to give his name, kayak as he collects trash from the lake at Cornerstone Park last week in Henderson. The warmest day of 2019 so far in the Las Vegas Valley is expected Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will experience the warmest day of the year Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 80 degrees is forecast Tuesday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. The valley will also experience winds up to 20 mph during peak afternoon hours, he said.

Even stronger winds are predicted for Wednesday, Boucher said, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Wednesday will see a high of 79.

Clear and sunny skies are forecast for the later half of the week, Boucher said.

Thursday and Friday have forecast highs of 74 and 73, while Saturday and Sunday highs of 72 and 75 are predicted.

No rain or significant wind are expected during the later half of the week, Boucher said.