Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend and the valley could see triple-digit highs next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is a calm and sunny 88 degrees. Sunday should warm up to 95 degrees.

Next week will start off with a forecast 99-degree high on Monday, and Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 100 degrees, the weather service said.

