Temperatures expected to increase by end of week in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather service said temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will gradually creep back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Patrons play baseball at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

Sunday will see a high of 60 degrees, which will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 20 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few scattered high clouds, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday will follow with respective highs of 65 and 68. Highs in the 70s are expected to return to the valley Wednesday through Friday, the weather service said, with temperatures near 71 degrees.

The warmer weather will be paired with a chance for rain.

“We’ve got another system coming in Wednesday night into Thursday,” meteorologist John Salmen said. “Our latest forecast has a 30 percent chance Wednesday increasing to 50 percent Wednesday night.”

The likeliness for showers will decrease to 40 percent Thursday, he said.

The storm system is expected to bring windy conditions to the valley. Winds will begin to pick up Wednesday evening, and the valley will experience sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts near 40 mph, according to the weather service.

