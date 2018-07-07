Temperatures expected to remain high in Las Vegas over weekend

Temperatures are expected to peak at 109 degrees Saturday afternoon, just three degrees cooler than Friday’s 112-degree high.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on The Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sweet relief did not come.

Late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service had predicted a storm system making its way through the Las Vegas Valley would bring cooler weekend temperatures around 105 degrees. But “we didn’t cool off” overnight, said meteorologist Chris Outler, and temperatures are expected to peak at 109 degrees Saturday afternoon, just three degrees cooler than Friday’s 112-degree high.

But Outler says the cooler temperatures are coming as a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers for the next seven days.

“Just be patient,” he said, noting that rainfall on Saturday is expected to focus its efforts over the Spring Mountains rather than the valley.

Sunday will reach 108 degrees, followed by a high of 105 on Monday and 101 on Tuesday. Temperatures for this time of year average about 104 degrees.

The coming week in the valley also will experience periods of cloudiness, with some breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoons, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.