Temperatures expected to remain high in Las Vegas through Sunday

Temperatures peaked at 109 degrees Saturday afternoon, just three degrees cooler than Friday’s 112-degree high.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on The Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A thunderstorm is seen from the Thomas & Mack parking lot on the UNLV campus Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sweet relief did not come Saturday.

Late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service had predicted a storm system making its way through the Las Vegas Valley would bring cooler weekend temperatures around 105 degrees. But “we didn’t cool off” overnight, said meteorologist Chris Outler, and temperatures peaked at 109 degrees Saturday, just three degrees cooler than Friday’s 112-degree high.

Temperatures will stay above normal Sunday but should cool by Tuesday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers through Tuesday after storms dropped rain over the Spring Mountains on Saturday, the weather service said.

However, the brunt of the rain fell north of Lee Canyon and away from weather service gauges, meteorologist Alex Booth said. The highest rainfall total recorded Saturday was about .51 inches in Rainbow Canyon.

Parts of the southwest valley saw a sprinkle of rain Saturday, Booth said.

“The sky was spitting at us for a minute or two,” he said.

Sunday will reach 108 degrees, followed by a high of 105 on Monday and 101 on Tuesday. Temperatures for this time of year average about 104 degrees.

The coming week in the valley also will experience periods of cloudiness, the weather service said.

Lows will hover near 86 Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures hadn’t fallen below 93 degrees on Saturday as of 9 p.m., which, if the temperature stays above 90 until after midnight, would set the record for Las Vegas’ highest low temperature on July 7 . The previous record was 90, set in 2007.

