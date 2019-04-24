Temperatures in Las Vegas Valley will climb into mid-90s

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise into the mid-90s approaching the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 91, followed by highs of 95 on Thursday and Friday.

A weather system will move into the valley on Friday, bringing with it gusts reaching up to 20 to 25 mph, some cloud cover and a high of 92 through Sunday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows during that period will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. No rain expected.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-80s early next week, the weather service said.