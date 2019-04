Dry, sunny and slightly warmer weather will blanket the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a warm and sunny Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see a high of 86 degrees with clear and sunny skies, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

“Clear and sunny skies are expected throughout the week,” he said.

The valley will experience a warming trend, with a high of 91 on Wednesday and a high of 95 on Thursday and Friday, which would be the warmest day this year, Gorelow said.