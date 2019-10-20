Temperatures set to rise to start week in Las Vegas

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday reached a high of 74 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley, and overnight temperatures were expected to drop to the low 50s.

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to warm up at the start of the week before temperatures fall again.

According to the National Weather Service:

Sunday reached a high of 74 degrees, and overnight temperatures were expected to drop to the low 50s.

The high for Monday will jump to 80, and Tuesday’s forecast high is 82.

Wednesday should be the warmest day of the week with a high near 84. Thursday and Friday should both see highs in the mid-70s.