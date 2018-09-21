Temperatures staying above normal across Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay sunny and breezy this weekend with above-average highs that will last through next week.

Temperatures will be above normal for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal file) @bizutesfaye

Typical highs for this time of year are about 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday’s forecast has a high of 98 with light winds that should last through Sunday night.

Saturday’s high will rise to 99 with a morning low near 75. Sunday’s high will dip to 98, and Monday and Tuesday should see highs of 97.

Winds will pick up on Sunday evening and could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said, but will likely die down before Monday morning.

