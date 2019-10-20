Temperatures will rise to start week in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley will warm up at the start of the week before temperatures begin to fall again.

Sunday’s forecast high is 76 degrees, the weather service said, with light winds that will die down overnight.

The high for Monday will jump up to 81, and Tuesday’s forecast high is 83.

Wednesday should be the warmest day of the week with a high near 85, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday should both see highs in the mid-70s.

