Temps expected to reach 112 on Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay just a few degrees short from meeting or beating record highs over the next few days, but hotter days will lead to hotter nights and near-record overnight temperatures.

Todd Hassey takes a water break while laying pipe under Basic Road at Lynn Street near Henderson City Hall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Valley will stay just a few degrees short from meeting or beating record highs over the next few days, but hotter days will lead to hotter nights and near-record overnight temperatures.

Wednesday’s morning low was 89 degrees, just 1 degree short of breaking the previous record for minimum temperature for the day, according to the National Weather Service. The coolest part of the day usually comes just before or after sunrise, the weather service said.

An excessive-heat warning issued on Tuesday will continue through Thursday, the weather service said, with a high near 112 on Wednesday and 113 on Thursday.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have to sweat out summer days and nights in head-to-toe khaki, but Lt. David Gordon said they can also pick up department-issued hats and lightweight pants to help stay cool.

Gordon said patrol and traffic units generally spend the most time exposed to the heat. He recommends officers get plenty of rest while they’re off-duty, wear sunscreen in the daytime and stay hydrated just like everyone else.

Thursday’s forecast has a morning low near 90, but the valley could break a record if the temperature stays at or above 92 through the night. Friday’s morning low should reach about 91 and is likely to break the previous record by 1 degree.

There’s a chance the weather service will extend its excessive-heat warning to Friday if the heat wave stays on track. Friday could see another high of 112.

Saturday’s high should be near 110, the weather service said, and Sunday’s high should fall to 107. Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 107, which is slightly warmer than the average highs for this time of year.

Clark County has opened cooling stations across the valley to help residents escape from the heat, and summer day shelters at Catholic Charities, The Shade Tree and the Salvation Army are open to the homeless until Sept. 30.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.