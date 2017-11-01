Temps heading down as winds pick up in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to cool off as winds gradually strengthen into the weekend, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Wednesday’s forecast high of 79 degrees is expected to be accompanied by sunny skies and winds about 10 mph. Those winds are expected to pick up slightly on a mostly sunny Thursday that is expected to reach 74, the weather service said.

Clouds are expected to roll in Friday, with a forecast high of 72. Sustained 15 mph winds are anticipated, the weather service said.

Clouds will hang around into the weekend, accompanied by slightly stronger winds on Saturday and a high of 74.

A high of 71 is expected on Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of rain creeping into the forecast.

