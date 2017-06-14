Temps heading into triple-digits in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures should reach 99 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A high of 99 degrees is forecast for Wednesday and temperatures will surge into triple digits for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas Valley can expect 105 degree highs on Thursday, 106 degrees for Friday, 108 for Saturday and 111 on Sunday, the weather service said. Lows will be in the mid-70s to low 80s.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch that runs from Saturday through Tuesday evening, meteorologist Chris Outler said. The heat watch coincides with the weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival, held yearly at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This is our first big heat spell,” Outler said. “Not everyone will be acclimated to the heat.”

Just last year, festival attendee Kenani Kaimuloa died of heatstroke and dehydration at the event. She was 20 years old.

The weather service recommends that festival goers stay safe by keeping hydrated and wearing loose clothing.

