Temps in 50s with chance of rain Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be dry early this week, but rain and snow chances will return by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures throughout the week should stay in the mid- to low 50s, said meteorologist Kate Guillet. Sunday’s high should reach 55, followed by 52 on Monday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be about 55, and Thursday will have a high of 51.

There’s a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and light snow in the valley and mountains from Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. Precipitation chances will then raise to 60 percent Thursday throughout the day in the valley and mountains, Guillet said.

“No significant additional snow accumulation is expected at this time,” she said. “But that can change a lot over the next couple days.”

Overnight lows are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s, the weather service said.

