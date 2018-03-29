Weather

Temps in 80s expected in Las Vegas Valley throughout weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 11:32 am
 
Updated March 29, 2018 - 11:34 am

Warm weather is back in the Las Vegas Valley.

The forecast through Tuesday shows mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures crept into the 80s for the first time this year on Wednesday, about two weeks earlier than usual, the weather service said.

Thursday shows a forecast high of 81 degrees, followed by highs of 83 on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will rise slightly Sunday to 85 degrees, the weather service said. Monday and Tuesday show high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Lows Friday through Tuesday will be in the 60s. The valley is expected to be dry through Tuesday.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like