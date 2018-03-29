Temps in 80s expected in Las Vegas Valley throughout weekend

Warm weather greets people as they stand in line to take a photo with the iconic Las Vegas sign on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Warm weather is back in the Las Vegas Valley.

The forecast through Tuesday shows mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures crept into the 80s for the first time this year on Wednesday, about two weeks earlier than usual, the weather service said.

Thursday shows a forecast high of 81 degrees, followed by highs of 83 on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will rise slightly Sunday to 85 degrees, the weather service said. Monday and Tuesday show high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Lows Friday through Tuesday will be in the 60s. The valley is expected to be dry through Tuesday.

