Temps in the 90s this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Skies should be sunny through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures are forecast to rise through the weekend but should fall again in the next week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s high should reach 81 degrees with light, breezy winds in the 10-15 mph range in the valley, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s high is forecast to reach 90 degrees, and Sunday should hit 93.

Temperatures will fall again starting Monday with a forecast high of 90 degrees and highs in the 80s for the rest of the week, the weather service said.

