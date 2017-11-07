Temps in the mid-70s continue in Las Vegas Valley

No rain is expected this week, but “a little bit of wind will kick up” Thursday and Friday, light breezes between 10 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The American Flag blows in the wind as the Stratosphere hotel-casino observation deck is shown in the background on Friday, June 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies are expected in the Las Vegas Valley as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“There’s not much change in temperatures through the week,” meteorologist John Adair said.

After forecast highs near 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should warm up beginning Thursday, when the high is expected to hit 75. High temperatures through the weekend will hover around 74 degrees

No rain is expected this week, but Adair said “a little bit of wind will kick up” Thursday and Friday, light breezes between 10 to 20 mph.

