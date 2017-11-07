ad-fullscreen
Temps in the mid-70s continue in Las Vegas Valley

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
Highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies are expected in the Las Vegas Valley as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“There’s not much change in temperatures through the week,” meteorologist John Adair said.

After forecast highs near 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should warm up beginning Thursday, when the high is expected to hit 75. High temperatures through the weekend will hover around 74 degrees

No rain is expected this week, but Adair said “a little bit of wind will kick up” Thursday and Friday, light breezes between 10 to 20 mph.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

