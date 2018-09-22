Temps little warmer than normal for Las Vegas Valley weekend

Temperatures for the rest of Life is Beautiful weekend will be above-normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Attendees walk down Fremont Street as they arrive for the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A high of 98 degrees is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows near 76. The normal temperature for this time of year typically averages 92, the weather service said.

Monday through Wednesday will see highs near 97 and lows in the mid-70s.

Breezes between 10 to 20 mph are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

There are no chances for rain in the Las Vegas Valley’s five-day weather forecast, which meteorologist Andy Gorelow described as “pretty quiet.” Skies will be mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

